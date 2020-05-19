STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt has not come out with truth on Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding: HC

The state government did not inquire into whether all the people who attended the wedding from different districts had the benefit of Y or Z category security.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, fianceé Revathi at their engagement function I SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government had not provided details of vehicle passes issued for the wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM H D Kumaraswamy, despite several orders passed by the Karnataka High Court, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna observed on Monday. The bench made the observation while hearing cases pertaining to the state’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The court took up the matter of Nikhil’s wedding suo motu after the court registry received mails from within the state and outside about alleged physical distance violations during the wedding held in Ramanagara district on April 17.

The state government did not inquire into whether all the people who attended the wedding from different districts had the benefit of Y or Z category security. “However, the state has not provided details that only persons with Y and Z category security had travelled from other districts to Ramanagara. So the state has two classes — one is privileged and another is unprivileged.

The state has some compulsion and wants to defend illegalities,” the bench said.“We don’t want to proceed further as the wedding was already held. The state avoided taking a clear stand and is not willing to accept the errors committed by its officers,” the bench noted.        

HC seeks details of migrants willing to go back 
The HC on Monday directed the state government to place on record the total number of migrant workers willing to go back to their hometowns. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued this direction. Meanwhile, the Assistant Solicitor General submitted a memo stating that certain states have deposited money with Karnataka for labourers to travel back. 

