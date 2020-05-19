STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Satish Jarkiholi offers guesthouse to 1K migrants

Yamakanmardi  MLA Satish Jarkiholi  has extended a helping hand to more than 1,000 migrant labourers who arrived from Mumbai to Belagavi three days ago. 

MLA Satish Jarkiholi with migrant labourers at his guesthouse

By Naushad Bijapur
BELAGAVI: Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi has extended a helping hand to more than 1,000 migrant labourers who arrived from Mumbai to Belagavi three days ago. He welcomed the migrants at Kugnoli, on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border and took them to his guesthouse at Yamakanmardi on May 15.

The migrants hail from his constituency. “He got the government’s permission to quarantine them in his own guest house and took them in vehicles,’’ said Jarkiholi’s friend Munna Bagwan. He is providing three meals a day to all of them. The MLA has decided to bear all the cost of migrant labourers while they stay in his guesthouse. Speaking to The New Indian Express, migrant worker Baburao Patil said most of migrant labourers who arrived home were struggling to eke out a living in Mumbai with no work and money. 

