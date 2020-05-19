STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stricter vigil in containment, buffer zones

Departments are also looking at streets around containment zones, and adding them under buffer zones.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

With an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, doctors at Victoria Hospital find themselves busier than usual | Shriram BN

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After guidelines were issued by the Centre and the state government to maintain stricter vigil in containment and buffer zones, health and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are now rethinking measures they need to take within Bengaluru and its periphery. Officials have begun assessing areas from where maximum cases are being reported. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNIE that there are 19 containment zones in Bengaluru, and that they are in the process of seeing what further restrictions can be implemented. 

“Our biggest worry is Padarayanapura, where we are seeing many positive cases. The good news is that the virus spread is contained in these zones. We are now focusing on buffer zones — if cases are reported from the peripheries of containment zones, buffer zones will be extended,” he said. 

Departments are also looking at streets around containment zones, and adding them under buffer zones. Currently, 100 metres around a spot from where a case is reported is sealed off, and the whole area becomes a containment zone. Then, a buffer zone is created around it. Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, added that restrictions in buffer zones are similar to those in orange zones. Aggressive testing and sampling will be done in buffer zones too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID 19 Coronavirus buffer zones
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp