STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

What is Animal Crossing?

This week I played a game called Assemble with Care.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This week I played a game called Assemble with Care. It was created by the same developers as the extremely popular aesthetic puzzle-solving game called Monument Valley. The game was about a woman who travelled the world ‘fixing old sentimental objects of people, while inadvertently fixing their lives’. Assemble with Care (AwC) however, didn’t give me the elitist satisfaction of a puzzle solve in Monument Valley.

AwC seemed more like a game built for kids, with an attempt to make it relatable by adding a sentimental storyline in-between the light-puzzles. It had as much effect as gulping sugar after you have just eaten a brilliantly ripe yellow mango. I could not taste the sentiment.The reason I played AwC despite knowing it would probably be a waste of an hour, was because I do not currently have a Nintendo Switch. Not having a Nintendo Switch has several associated disadvantages. One, you end up trying colourful new indie games to have a taste of the positivity linked with a game like Animal Crossing. Two, you realise that none of these small colourful indies (all summed up) will ever be the same as Animal Crossing. And three, you cannot actually play Animal Crossing.

Of course, most of the yearning lies in not being able to play the game — so here are some facts about the game that might dissuade the reader from saving up to buy a Nintendo Switch! First, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life simulation game. The clock and seasons in the game run based on real life. Reader, I reiterate that we move to videogames to have infinite lives, and not a second life based on reality. Second, the game starts with the player moving to a deserted island.

Reader, again — I need not remind you that we are all deserted islands on our own in these times. Third, the game has anthropomorphic animals. Alright, point to Animal Crossing on this one. I would love to be in a world where I have animal friends. Fourth, the Pocket Camp version is available to iOS users only, in a few countries. Reader, it is not in our interest to support these games that breed such unnecessary exclusivity.

We cannot grieve over something that we have not played — so let us not pine over a game that does not show us an ending and focuses just on the slow journey. But I have a solution. If we play SIMS and Stardew Valley alternately, we might be able to blur our perception just enough to feel like we are playing Animal Crossing.(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp