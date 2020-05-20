Archakas move HC, seek relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday orally observed that the state government would have to find a way to provide relief to priests of C category temples similar to that provided to construction workers.While hearing a PIL seeking relief for archakas and temple priests of C category temples, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice KN Phaneendra said, “Priests and temple servants in a few small notified temples could be in a precarious situation.” The bench then ordered that a notice be served to the chief secretary and commissioner of Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (KHRICE) department.

The petitioners -- advocate Shreehari Kutsa and archak KSN Dikshit -- contended that KHRICE had failed pay archakas and staff of C category temples, while it continues to pay those in A and B category temples. Although the state government had allocated Rs 327.39 crore to KHRICE for the year 2019-20, no relief was provided to staff at C category temples which constitute 99% of temples that the government manages.