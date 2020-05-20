Bumpy ride ahead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the city slowly adapts to the new normal, auto drivers remain an unhappy bunch. For Jeevregowda (44), easing of restrictions has brought no hope since customers are running high on fear. “Honestly, I expect nothing in the near future. I wasn’t earning during the lockdown and it’s pretty much the same even now. But more importantly, I feel let down by the government which has done close to nothing for auto drivers.

They promised a relief amount of `5000 for each driver, but none of it has been given to us,” he says, adding that with offices and major trade being shut, the situation looks bleaker than before.Agrees Fayaz Pasha (52) too says that while they have submitted the required documents like driving licence, badge number, Aadhaar card and bank details to the authorities to obtain the relief amount, they have been left in a dire state for close to a month.

“Authorities have asked us to download and register ourselves on the Seva Sindhu platform but we require guidance on the steps and procedures after that. They shouldn’t leave us in the dark. Also, with no malls, events and office spaces functional currently, a majority of the people will stay home. I don’t see it resolving any time soon. With the element of fear and zero assistance from the government, making ends meet is proving to be a huge problem,” says Pasha.

