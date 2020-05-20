Call of the green zone

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lush greenery, morning dew and a cool breeze... the reopening of Cubbon Park on Tuesday was, simply put, a happy sight for city residents who stepped out for their morning walk. While the park has been thrown open to the public for limited hours – 7-9am and 5-7pm – safety precautions were well in place, with limited gates for entry, and temperature scans at each post.

For most Bengalureans who reached the park in the morning, the reopening came as a sigh of relief, providing a change of scenario from being confined indoors. “The timing for accessing the park works well for me since it fits in my schedule,” Bhojaraju, a 58-year-old resident of Cubbonpet, told CE. “I have been a regular here for several years, so being away did affect my daily routine. It’s much calmer now since vehicles are not permitted. What more can one ask for?,” he added.

While most walkers were all smiles, Sunil Patwali felt a major concern was people not being conscious of the social distancing norms set in place. He added, “It definitely feels great to be back here. But a lot of people aren’t taking social distancing in a serious manner; that’s my biggest fear and this has to be addressed. Temperature checks are being done and people without masks are not being allowed, so that aspect is very handled well. Hopefully, the authorities will open up the park completely in the near future.”

Agreed Namita Kejriwal, 55, who has been a regular visitor at the park along with her pet for over three years. “It’s wonderful to be back here and while people are still cautious about stepping out, that’s just the initial reaction. It’s only a matter of time before the crowd starts to flow in. The park being traffic-free during the hours of access also brings a major relief for the walkers,” she said.

According to Dr S Umesh Kumar, an advocate and president of Cubbon Park Walkers Association, while the reopening of the park comes as a positive sign, certain concerns should be addressed. Kumar asserted that the park should be kept traffic-free in the future in order to provide ample space for people to practise social distancing. “Also, a clear set of rules should be announced along with the penalties if they are not adhered to. Otherwise, people might take it lightly and that might lead to problems,” said Kumar.

Pet peeve

Walkers who turned up with their pets were in a state of confusion due to lack of clarity on guidelines about whether pets were allowed in. A couple who did not wish to be named said since there was no specific mention of pets being permitted, various walkers had to leave disappointed while some entered the premises with their pets after arguments with the security personnel. Supervisors at the park confirmed that pets are not yet permitted inside the park and a circular stating the same will be issued.