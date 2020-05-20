Community spread: Festive cheer for all

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The holy month of Ramzan is underway but the city lacks the usual festive buzz. Mosque Road stands silent while Commercial Street stretches out without its characteristic strings of lights twinkling in the evenings. Despite the city crawling towards regular functioning, albeit during sanctioned hours, Muslims this year are choosing to give the exciting Eid shopping a miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Messages urging people to don their best clothes but not new ones and saying no to shopping are doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media. “We buy new clothes every year. But this time, if we choose not to shop for anything new, we can help more people celebrate Eid,” says Noor Zahira.

The college student will spend the occasion in a regular kurta and leggings, to distribute packets of chicken biryani to 12,000 households in the city. She will be doing so with her friends, who form the volunteer group, Students of Bengaluru, along with Bengaluru for Migrant Workers. “A single person in a family alone used to spend close to `6,000 on an outfit, shoes and accessories. But there seems to be a mutual decision to not buy anything new when there are people who have been going to bed hungry,” says Zahira.

A day before Eid, she and her friends will also give out ‘Eid kits’ -- containing khova, chicken, oil, ghee, dry fruits and spices -- to 300-400 families. “At least they can celebrate with some good food,” she adds.

For Safa Fuzail, this Eid was to be a special one since her five-year-old, Mariam, observed her first roza. Under normal circumstances, Safa would have visited designer stores or Commercial Street before Ramzan began to finish shopping for festive wear.

“My daughter is a fashionista who would have loved to buy a salwar or ghagra set, along with matching bangles and other accessories,” she says, adding that this year, the family will be donning outfits worn during previous years of Eid. Besides Zakat (an obligatory donation of a certain proportion of wealth), the family will also donate the amount they would have used for shopping. “These are difficult times and we would like to help out. My father-in-law, Anees-Ur- Rehman, gave free food packets for almost a month,” says Safa.

Agrees M I Khan, who points out how in some families, the only breadwinner has been out of a job due to the lockdown. This Eid, Khan will personally visit families in need in and around his Jayanagar residence to hand over Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000. “We don’t mind not wearing new clothes, there will be occasions after coronavirus to do that. We are only disappointed about having to do our prayers at home,” he says.