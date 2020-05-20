‘Education must make learners ready for unpredictable times’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life after exit from lockdown is like a debate about lives versus economy but the fact is that economy is important for our lives and livelihood. So far, the steps taken by the government are right in bringing about discipline in the way we interact to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, going forward, we need a strong, better, quicker and a well-defined exit strategy. We have seen countries opening and suddenly facing rebound in numbers. Simple things and simple life cannot resume right now.

One sector where the lockdown will continue for quite sometime is the education sector. There were times when we were made to realise that distance-education is not the best choice for education. In the current scenario, we are made to believe that distance or online learning will become an integral part of our education. We enhanced our teaching methodology to remain synchronised with the latest ways and means to impart effective education through various means of online platforms, virtual classrooms, etc. Using such effective technologies, the interaction between students and teachers has indeed enhanced the process of learning.

While so much remains uncertain about what the future holds, post-pandemic expectations largely depend on schools’ current preparedness for digital learning. It is a good time to reflect on how this disruptive crisis can help us define what learning should look like for future generations. While it is clear that we do not want the virus to spread, we do want to begin operating systems and revive life and economy. As schools begin to open, it’s critical to continue to plan for all safety practices.

We are already looking into all the aspects of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which we think, the government will put in place. These SOPs will be given to all our support staff like drivers and maids on their mobiles in their mother tongue. The teachers will be oriented towards social distancing, wearing of masks, etc.While COVID-19 has taught us many life lessons, it has also taught us that education must change to prepare learners for an unpredictable future.