Karnataka to crack the whip on industries for polluting Bengaluru valleys

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Tuesday directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to take stern action against industries polluting the four valleys in Bengaluru. Speaking to media, after a meeting with officials from KSPCB, BWSSB, BESCOM, police and other departments, he said that all industries will be dealt with strictly for pollution.

He said the lockdown period has improved the water quality in Hebbal, Vrishabhavathi, Kommaghatta and Challaghatta valleys. All measures should be taken to maintain this. Strict guidelines will be enforced after discussing with the CM, who is also Bengaluru in-charge minister, he said.

KPSCB Chairman Vijay Kumar Gogi said air pollution has been under control because the industries and hotels have been shut. State authorities must ensure that permission for construction activities isn’t given in buffer zones surrounding water bodies in BBMP limits. It is also important to maintain cleanliness. Disciplinary action will be taken against industries.

BWSSB officials told the Mayor that so far 496 cases have been registered against industries. They said 504 million litres per day (MLD) of waste water is entering water bodies. Also, work on setting up a 150 MLD STP in Vrishabhavathi valley and another 150 MLD at Bellandur and KMC Valley is also coming up.