No trains, cyclone stalls Bengal, Odisha workers in Bengaluru

A truck ferries migrant workers to their villages in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | G SATYANARAYANA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just when they finally got tickets for trains that would take them back to their hometowns in Odisha and West Bengal, over 1,500 workers find themselves stranded yet again, as super cyclone Amphan has further delayed their return home. Trains bound for Odisha on Tuesday and those heading to West Bengal on Wednesday were cancelled due to cyclone Amphan, which the workers were unaware of. They gathered at Varthur police station from Monday evening. Many slept on the streets or in bus shelters. 

Noticing their plight, volunteer groups such as Whitefield Rising came to their aid and arranged for food, blankets and mosquito coils. “They are sleeping in the open in a filthy area. The numbers are massive and frustration is running high. The crowd is just too much and they have waited many days. After sleeping in the open with great difficulty, they lined up before dawn just to be dejected that they did not get a seat. Water, food, mosquitoes, bathrooms all are a problem. But the biggest problem is their extreme frustration. We have tried to persuade them to stay, but they are unwilling to listen,” a member of Whitefield Rising said.

Nitya Ramakrishnan of Whitefield Rising said that because the trains have been cancelled, the workers do not know what to do. “The problem is lack of communication. Workers are ready to wait if a journey is scheduled. But they are not getting any messages even after registering with the Seva Sindhu app. Hence, they are frantically running from pillar to post to get a train to their states,” he added.  

