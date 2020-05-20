PU evaluation in select centres starts on Thursday

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To hasten the announcement of results, the education department will start evaluation in a select few centres on May 21. Sources in the department said the plan is to complete evaluation of other papers before the Board conducts the English examination on June 18, although there is no official deadline. Supervisors appointed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), along with evaluation centre-in-charge officials, reported to duty at centres in Hubballi, Davanagere, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Bengaluru, last Saturday.

Sources said the amount of time finally taken for evaluation depends on the number of answer scripts, and availability of evaluators to share the burden. As a rule, teachers are allowed to evaluate not more than 24 papers a day.The department is also decentralising the examination centres. “Previously, teachers were expected to go to a particular district to correct their subject papers. For instance, if Mysuru was the centre for evaluating the Economics paper, lecturers from Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan were expected to travel and stay in Mysuru during the course of evaluation. However, this time, teachers are allowed to evaluate in their home districts.”

An official will cross-check the marks and upload them on the system from the evaluation centre, the source added.The department has prepared a set of health guidelines for the safety of those involved in evaluation. Officials and staff are expected to get their own masks and sanitiser in transparent bottles, and sanitise their hands regularly. Exemptions are given as per the Covid-19 advisory by the government, and officials and personnel have to inform their higher ups if they live in containment areas. Those under home quarantine or having family members in quarantine, will also be exempted.

Transfer PU lecturers now, not mid-year: Forum to govt

The Karnataka State Pre University Lecturers’ Association has written to S Suresh Kumar asking the government to transfer PU college lecturers before the end of May. In the letter, the members laid emphasis on the kin of lecturers, as in most cases, the transferred lecturers’ children find it difficult to join new educational institutions in the middle of the year.

‘SSLC test of your efficiency too’

Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar has written to deputy directors of public instruction (DDPI), urging them to ensure that the exams are conducted with health measures in place. “Make students feel like they are writing the examination in a safe environment. SSLC is a test of your efficiency too,” he said. During his interaction, N S Shraddha Wodeyarapura, a student, said she could not watch DD Chandana as did not have a TV. The minister said he called up the Block Education Officer and asked him to make the necessary arrangements.