Railway Board to decide on trains within Karnataka soon

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said on Tuesday that a decision to allow train services within Karnataka will be taken within the next two to three days. Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Tuesday, Angadi said, “Yediyurappa discussed several vital issues including the start of bus services in the state and the rules to be followed in various zones at a meeting Bengaluru.”



“Apart from other issues, the CM also discussed restarting train services in the state. The CM also wrote a letter to the Railway Ministry on the issue,” he added.

He went on to say that the Railway Board will take up the issue. “The board will work out a way regarding the ticketing and reservation process to be followed in case intra-state train services restart. We will take a final call on whether trains can restart within Karnataka in the next two to three days,’’ he added.

Angadi said, “The Railway Board will also discuss the impact of restarting train services in the state besides ensuring that the Covid-19 norms are adhered to. Once the train services restart in the state, passengers will have to follow all the MHA guidelines to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19.”