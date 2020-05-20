STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway Board to decide on trains within Karnataka soon

He went on to say that the Railway Board will take up the issue.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Angadi

Mos Railways Suresh Angadi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said on Tuesday that a decision to allow train services within Karnataka will be taken within the next two to three days. Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Tuesday, Angadi said, “Yediyurappa discussed several vital issues including the start of bus services in the state and the rules to be followed in various zones at a meeting Bengaluru.” 

“Apart from other issues, the CM also discussed restarting train services in the state. The CM also wrote a letter to the Railway Ministry on the issue,” he added.

He went on to say that the Railway Board will take up the issue. “The board will work out a way regarding the ticketing and reservation process to be followed in case intra-state train services restart. We will take a final call on whether trains can restart within Karnataka in the next two to three days,’’ he added.

Angadi said, “The Railway Board will also discuss the impact of restarting train services in the state besides ensuring that the Covid-19 norms are adhered to. Once the train services restart in the state, passengers will have to follow all the MHA guidelines to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suresh Angadi Railway Board Karnataka
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp