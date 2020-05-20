STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SAI Bengaluru: Outdoor training on hold as COVID positive cook dies

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men's and women's senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The wait for athletes to train outdoors at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru is now set to be longer after one of the cooks there passed away and also later tested positive for coronavirus. The centre is where a number of leading Indian athletes have been staying throughout the lockdown that started on March 25.

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men's and women's senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The incident now means that the players will have to be confined to their rooms and the facility will be sanitised as per the protocol.

The development comes at a time when the Sports Ministry and SAI are formulating a plan for outdoor training to resume in Bengaluru and the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala for athletes who are bound for the Olympics or in the fray for qualification.

SAI, however, rejected the reports that the cook had been in a meeting which was attended by around 30 people.

"Whoever was there in the meeting, only five people were there including the person who died. So the other four have been sent on quarantine.

"He was in the administrative block and that's separate from the residential block where the players stay. They have not been allowed to come out of their rooms at all. It is not like that they met too many times," a SAI official told IANS.

"Protocol makes it imperative to test everyone and it takes 24 hours for the results to come in. The day after he died, it was found out that he was COVID positive but he died of cardiac arrest."

The official said that the process of sanitising the facility may take upto five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports Authority of India coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp