Fit and fab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to raise funds for those in need, two 16-year-old students, Rohan Ray and Akash Raghavan, have started an online fitness initiative to help children stay in shape and take care of their mental health. The students of The International School Bangalore (TISB) emphasise that their initiative, Covid Fit Club, has now raised about `90,000. It was initially aimed at boosting mental health through workouts. With exams being cancelled and sports also taking a back seat, Ray felt daily schedules stood affected with almost nothing to look forward to.

“This led to staying up and binge-watching TV shows, which resulted in a disorganised schedule for most students. I swapped this for training indoors, which brought about a change in my schedule with added discipline. I noticed many friends and kids were unmotivated. So Akash and I decided to start this online fitness initiative for kids,” says Ray. They did a demo on April 28. Upon observing the response for it, the duo then started charging a fee from May 13 to raise funds for those affected by the lockdown. So far, over 30 children have signed up. They now charge Rs 400 for one class, Rs 2,500 for eight classes and `3,000 for 12 classes.

The initiative has a set of designated instructors – a team of five – for dance, with female instructors for girls. The team is continuing to expand as well. “Since kids can’t go to the gym, we have a workout that is high intensity and involves dribble training. We are also looking to cater to adults for which we have high intensity interval training, strength and conditioning, dance and cardio,” says Ray.

Funds raised are going towards Mitti Cafe, an NGO where physically and mentally challenged workers are feeding migrant labourers as a part of their COVID hunger campaign. “For at least a year, people are going to be cautious on a daily basis. So home workouts are going to play a massive role. If we can continue with this initiative for longer then we will but that requires a larger plan as well,” he says.