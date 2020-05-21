STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Garbage all over, no ‘star’ for Bengaluru

But BBMP, NGT say situation is ‘improving

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Mysuru got a five-star rating from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for garbage management, Bengaluru does not find a place even in four or three star rating. However, BBMP officials and the National Green Tribunal Committee said the situation is “improving”. There was a “lull” because of Covid-19 which made Bengaluru lose its chance, they said.

But, not everyone is convinced. S K Ramakanth of Solid Waste Management Round Table said there is no political will among officials and at the government level to improve the city. Many plans were chalked out, but little happened on the ground, he said. Waste segregation is not up to the mark and sewage still enters water bodies, he observed, adding that contracts for medical waste disposal have still not been finalised.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Randeep D said this is the first part of the Swachh Bharat rating and “there is nothing to worry about” as the city will see an improved rating in the future. Justice Subhash B Adi, Chairman of NGT Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management, said Bengaluru generates around 50 percent of the state’s garbage. Of the 5,350 tonnes of waste the city generates daily, only 3,000 tonnes is disposed of scientifically, he said. Most works have come to a halt as many SWM staffers have been put on Covid-19 duty, he said.

He added that the use of plastic had dropped by 80 percent, but it increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. “There are no black spots... I am also monitoring the situation”, he said. Citizens, however, feel that waste management is poor in the city. “The efforts of BBMP have been very good in offices and many plans and awareness campaigns have been done. But there has been no improvement on the ground,” said Savitha L, a resident of the city.

