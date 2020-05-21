Global Investors Meet put off, tech summit now in November

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries minister Jagadish Shettar said the state government has postponed the Global Investors Meet (GIM), earlier scheduled for November this year, “due to paucity of time for its preparations.” The government had planned the GIM in Bengaluru for three days from November 3.

Shettar said, “Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we could not focus on it. We were supposed to start the preparations in February. However, due to lockdown, we were unable to do so. We need at least six months for preparations like holding roadshows.

Because of inadequate time, we are postponing the event and not cancelling it,” he said on Wednesday. Shettar told TNIE that a meeting will be held in June where the government will decide the next step, depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) which was scheduled for September has been postponed to November, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. It will be held from November 19 to 21 this year. Due to Covid-19, international delegates are unable to attend the summit in September, he said.