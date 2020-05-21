STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Looks are a-changin’

Stock up on handlooms, eye make-up, and neck and hand jewellery, as post-pandemic life looks set to see a change in style mantras 

Published: 21st May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fashion in the beginning of 2020 was slowly moving towards a more conscious and sustainable approach, and the pandemic has only helped in further validating this cause. The COVID-19 outbreak will redefine fashion and style trends, say experts, with people moving towards natural, breathable fabrics. 

“The economic slowdown has been felt by consumers, designers and as well as artisans,” says fashion curator and brand consultant Sarayu Hegde. With the buzz at this point being local manufacturing, Hegde points out that there is newfound pride in wearing the ‘Made in India’ tag now more than ever before. Weaves like Ikat and Uppada are likely to gain even more popularity. “In the recent past, there has been a shift by designers and brands towards using more indigenous material. Also, a lot of plant-based fabrics like banana, bamboo, jute, aloe vera, flax and hemp are currently being used to make sustainable clothing. I  would like to see designers creating garments and products with an Indian soul while keeping in mind a more global sensibility,” she says.

Agrees fashion guru Prasad Bidapa who lives in the hope that the Indian customer will now realise that there is nothing as precious as traditional Indian hand-woven textiles. “In this COVID age, a khadi gamchha used as a breathable face mask is infinitely better than any synthetic mask which recycles stale, poisonous air. We need to support the artisanal textile crafts of India,” he says. 

Both Hegde and Prasad resonate one thought: the importance of slow fashion. “Fashion will be back in a celebratory manner. Just like in the 1920s, except we hope that people will choose mindful indulgence as opposed to over-indulgence,” says Hegde.   “No more impulse buying, but to upcycle our wardrobes and to retain the best of it, to wear again, should be key. We must be prepared to invest in quality, not quantity,” says Bidapa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp