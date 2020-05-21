Looks are a-changin’

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fashion in the beginning of 2020 was slowly moving towards a more conscious and sustainable approach, and the pandemic has only helped in further validating this cause. The COVID-19 outbreak will redefine fashion and style trends, say experts, with people moving towards natural, breathable fabrics.

“The economic slowdown has been felt by consumers, designers and as well as artisans,” says fashion curator and brand consultant Sarayu Hegde. With the buzz at this point being local manufacturing, Hegde points out that there is newfound pride in wearing the ‘Made in India’ tag now more than ever before. Weaves like Ikat and Uppada are likely to gain even more popularity. “In the recent past, there has been a shift by designers and brands towards using more indigenous material. Also, a lot of plant-based fabrics like banana, bamboo, jute, aloe vera, flax and hemp are currently being used to make sustainable clothing. I would like to see designers creating garments and products with an Indian soul while keeping in mind a more global sensibility,” she says.

Agrees fashion guru Prasad Bidapa who lives in the hope that the Indian customer will now realise that there is nothing as precious as traditional Indian hand-woven textiles. “In this COVID age, a khadi gamchha used as a breathable face mask is infinitely better than any synthetic mask which recycles stale, poisonous air. We need to support the artisanal textile crafts of India,” he says.

Both Hegde and Prasad resonate one thought: the importance of slow fashion. “Fashion will be back in a celebratory manner. Just like in the 1920s, except we hope that people will choose mindful indulgence as opposed to over-indulgence,” says Hegde. “No more impulse buying, but to upcycle our wardrobes and to retain the best of it, to wear again, should be key. We must be prepared to invest in quality, not quantity,” says Bidapa.