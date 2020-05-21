Over 1L migrants travelled by buses to different dists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an exercise spanning over 10 days, the state government introduced special buses and ensured that over 1,18,992 migrant workers from different parts of the state reached their homes. The State operated 4,037 trips, 2,390 from Bengaluru, free of cost to travellers.

The transportation exercise was not easy as every migrant labourer had to be screened and tested. As thousands thronged the Kempegowda Bus Station, maintaing social distance and hygiene, and supplying food and water became a challenge. Over 150 corona warriors, deputed for the task, ensured water, food and help.

“Given the anxiety of the migrant workers, we had a huge task on hand,” recalled Major Pradeep Arya, who led the volunteers. The task of handling migrant labourers at the KSRTC bus stands was just getting over when the train services to other states began. The South Western Railway ran 65 trains carrying over 1,400 passengers on an average to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kashmir etc. Till May 17, the Railways had ferried 1,21,015 migrants from Karnataka.