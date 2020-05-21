STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Students raise Rs 7L to help needy

Five students of city-based Ekya School have raised over `7 lakh as part of a fundraiser campaign to provide dry ration and educational material to underprivileged children.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five students of city-based Ekya School have raised over Rs 7 lakh as part of a fundraiser campaign to provide dry ration and educational material to underprivileged children. Their collection will help lakhs of households. Richa Thyagarajan, Anirudh Kudavelly, Dia Sawlani, Nandani Yadav and Govind P Menon came up with a game plan and are leveraging the social media to mobilise support for their cause.

“I initially turned to my family to raise funds, however, after I collected Rs 20,000, I knew I would have to innovate myself. I choreographed a Bharatanatyam dance that I recorded. It helped me reach out to more people,” says Richa (15).  Grade 11 student Anirudh (16) says he realised how fortunate he is. “At the same time there are thousands of children who did not have all these privileges we have. This is the least we could do to help out,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp