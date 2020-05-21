Students raise Rs 7L to help needy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five students of city-based Ekya School have raised over Rs 7 lakh as part of a fundraiser campaign to provide dry ration and educational material to underprivileged children. Their collection will help lakhs of households. Richa Thyagarajan, Anirudh Kudavelly, Dia Sawlani, Nandani Yadav and Govind P Menon came up with a game plan and are leveraging the social media to mobilise support for their cause.

“I initially turned to my family to raise funds, however, after I collected Rs 20,000, I knew I would have to innovate myself. I choreographed a Bharatanatyam dance that I recorded. It helped me reach out to more people,” says Richa (15). Grade 11 student Anirudh (16) says he realised how fortunate he is. “At the same time there are thousands of children who did not have all these privileges we have. This is the least we could do to help out,” he says.