While many of us carry a soft spot towards adopting and sheltering pets and stray dogs, Wing Commander (retd) GB Athri has gone a step ahead to adopt a different species.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many of us carry a soft spot towards adopting and sheltering pets and stray dogs, Wing Commander (retd) GB Athri has gone a step ahead to adopt a different species. In a first, Athri has adopted an 18-month-old baby giraffe – Yadunandan – at Bannerghatta Biological Park. “I am battling lung cancer for which I have finished 19 rounds of chemotherapy and I am now due for the next round.

During this period I realised that my days are numbered and I must do something for the animal kingdom who have no voice,” says Athri, adding that his grandson – two-year-old Advay Athri – was the biggest motivating factor towards taking this step. “I discussed with my family members about which animal I should adopt.

While most of them voted for the tiger and lion, a few like my grandson voted for the giraffe. This made me realise that they are a species that have been declared vulnerable and must be preserved. I must be one among the few that supports this species,” says Athri, who contributed a sum `1,00,000 towards the care of the baby giraffe.

Athri’s excitement has no bounds as he waits to meet his new friend at a small ceremony at the park. “This baby is ours, as long as I live, I will pay `1,00,000 per year to ensure his needs and medical aid are taken after. After my demise, I am sure that my family will continue looking after the giraffe as a part of my last wishes,” says the 65-year-old ex-serviceman, who was born in Sringeri, Chickmagalur, and has been an integral part of the Hebbagodi Lake rejuvenation project in the city.

