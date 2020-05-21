STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Toys, trains and treats of delight

For the last two months, there was not a single rupee earned, Prashant added.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The initiative by Railways aims to bring a smile on the faces of children of migrant workers travelling to their hometowns

By S Lalitha 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the world famous Channapatna toy industry that has been completely shut down in the last two months, a bulk order of 700 toys from the Bangalore Railway Division on Tuesday has come as a new whiff of life. And more such orders for the GI-tagged brightly-coloured handmade wooden toys, which instantly bring a shine to children’s eyes, are in the pipeline as the special trains run by the Railways for migrant workers are only increasing with every passing day. 

The initiative, ‘Bring back the Smile’ by Railways is aimed at entertaining all the children who will be travelling for 40-60 hours to reach their hometowns in the North and North Eastern parts of India. Children as well as toymakers are now delighted, as little cars, trains, animal figurines and dolls find their way to tiny hands that instantly cherish it. P Prashant, whose family owns Sri Balaji Handicrafts, a large manufacturer based at Neelasandra village in Channapatna Taluk, bills it as a lifeline. “As soon as we got the order from Railways, we supplied 700 toys we had as stock in our godown. We have 15 labourers and we make these toys by hand only. Everyone rushed back to work today,” he said. 

For the last two months, there was not a single rupee earned, Prashant added. “We have exhausted all our savings just to survive. It was an extremely tough time for all of us,” he stressed. Children are wowed by the move. Farhana had a tough time deciding which toy to pick when a commercial staffer offered her a choice. Her older brother Syed said, “We have got food, water  and now toys for children. Look at the joy on my sister’s face. I have no words to say how grateful we all are.” 

Five-year-old Hussain, who was heading to Tripura by a special train from Cantonment, was too shy to express his happiness in words. His mother Kutila Begum said, “He loves toys and I am carrying some for him. We never expected Railways to give my son a toy.” Roshan Kumar, Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, who is in charge of the toy distribution, said, “We allow the children to select which toy they want. And if they show a desire for more, we give them more!” 

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, A K Verma said, “We just want the children to be happy in such a tough time for all. The idea was to bring back the smile on to their faces and our toys have achieved that.” Bengaluru-based Rakesh Jain of Creative Playstore sponsored 50 toy kits on Monday and many establishments are coming forward to help now. Container Corporation of India, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, is sponsoring the toys. Group Manager of CONCOR in Bengaluru, Anup Dayanand Sadhu, told CE, “We are doing it as part of our CSR responsibility. We have already spent `25,000 to buy 700 toys and have earmarked `40,000 for it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp