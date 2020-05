By Express News Service

Miscreants broke open an ATM and fled with the cash box at Jambusavari Dinne near JP Nagar on Tuesday night. A police officer said that an FIR was registered following a complaint by Shantaveera Gowda, in-charge of ATM operations.

He told the police that they were yet to ascertain the total amount stolen from the kiosk. Konanakunte police said that no security guard was at the kiosk at that time. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and efforts are on to trace the miscreants, police said.