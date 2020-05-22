College teachers’ transfer rules set for revamp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transfers of degree college lecturers, overhaul of curriculum, and delay in payment of salaries, were among the topics discussed during a meeting that higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan held with MLCs from the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies on Thursday. After the meeting, he said the government will replace existing guidelines for the transfer of degree college lecturers with new ones before the next academic year begins.

“No lecturers have been transferred in the last three to four years. A draft of the new guidelines will be circulated among lecturers’ associations and those concerned. They will be introduced after taking stakeholders into confidence,” Narayan said. He said MLCs had brought the numerous vacancies in the posts of lecturers and principals to his attention, which may be filled before the academic year begins.

A taskforce has been constituted to formulate a new education policy.

The curriculum of diploma and degree courses will be revamped to make them job-oriented. The government has already signed a MoU in this regard with NASSCOM. Narayan said the delay in payment of salaries of guest lecturers was a long-pending issue which required a systematic solution. The government will make a special provision for this in the budget and take a decision by July, he said.