You can book sevas online from Monday, e-darshan soon

Although temples are closed due to the lockdown, you can book sevas online in major temples in Karnataka from Monday.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although temples are closed due to the lockdown, you can book sevas online in major temples in Karnataka from Monday. The state government also plans let you to have darshan online. Since temples are not getting money through hundi, the government will promote e-hundi system. These e-sevas are offered at temples that come under the state’s Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department.

In Karnataka, there are 34,559 temples under the Muzrai Department. Of these, 175 temples are Class A (whose annual revenue is above Rs 25 lakh), 163 are Class B (annual income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh) and 34,221 are Class C (annual income less than Rs 5 lakh). Though some temples are conducting daily poojas and rituals, they are not open to public for now, due to the lockdown.

Rohini Sindhuri, Commissioner for Karnataka Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, said, “The online pooja service from Monday will be in select temples. One can pay the charges prescribed by the temple authority.

At present, devotees will not be able to see the pooja, but it will be done in their name. Once it is streamlined, we plan to send Prasada through postal service.’’ This apart, they are also planning to allow public to get live e-darshan. According to Rohini, some temples don’t allow live streaming. “We have asked all the Deputy Commissioners to interact with the temples concerned,” she added.

Rohini said they are awaiting guidelines from the Central government on opening of temples. Asked about the mass marriage that was scheduled in April and May, Rohini said they can’t think of it now.

Rs 113 cr generated during  March-May 2019
Last year, during March to May, revenue generated through Class A temples was around Rs 113 crore and this year it is nil, as per the endowment department sources. “Unlike other departments, the revenue does not go to the government, but to temple authorities,” sources said.

