As passengers complain about pass system being a failure, Bengaluru state buses to start per trip fares

The move was decided on Friday and it is said that the initiative will start from Saturday onwards.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Only 25 passengers were allowed in BMTC buses and 30 in KSRTC buses from Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) continued to receive criticism from several passengers due to the pass system and the lack of buses plying on the road. Passengers who have purchased the daily, weekly and monthly passes said that they have found it useless considering that they are unable to find any bus on the road. However, it is now good news for them as the corporation as decided to issue tickets on per trip basis where the fares will start from Rs 5.

The move was decided on Friday and it is said that the initiative will start from Saturday onwards. The corporation is yet to bring out an official statement on this. However, BMTC has agreed to retain the frequency of the buses with 2,200 buses operating until Tuesday ie May 26.

“As of now, there is no plan to increase the number of buses plying on the road. It has been decided that all fares will be rounded off figures starting from Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 15 and so forth. This is to avoid giving out change from the conductor’s side and to avoid contact,” sources said. Earlier, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi is said to have proposed for a Rs 50 fare for daily passes. However, it was decided to bring in a standardised fare system.

Sources said that there are no fixed routes for the buses and it keeps changing every day. The routes and frequency of the buses are likely to be stabilised only by June first week. While several conductors raised the issue of contactless tickets, the system is said to come into place by the end of June.

While the BMTC had also started the trial for QR code scan in 75 buses to pay the tickets through any cash wallet, the initiative will now be used in 1,000 buses from Saturday onwards.

