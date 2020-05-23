STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Bicycles can provide alternate mobility solution’

Like with any plan, proper implementation and support of the local communities will be key.

Published: 23rd May 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: The day my wife felt at home in Bangalore was the day she bicycled to her yoga practice early in the morning. Riding her old bicycle, she would discover all the hidden, narrow roads in the neighbourhood, pass by temples she has never seen before, learn – without Google-maps –  which route is the shortest, which one has the least traffic, and where the dogs would be waiting to run after her. Thus, she connected with her surrounding in a way that is not possible, when sitting in a car. It became “her” neighbourhood. Having lived together in five cities on three continents, we have had the privilege to experience how different urban planning strategies impacted our way of life.

At our last home in Bern, Switzerland, we didn’t own a car. We moved around mostly by bicycle, and even had a small trailer attached to it for our kids, or to place groceries. However, Bern was not always a bicycle-friendly city. It’s been only since 2014 that the municipal council sanctioned a policy to promote this practice, by designing a bicycle-friendly infrastructure, offering shared bicycles for free, and encouraging young children to use bicycles. Within four years of the policy being implemented, the number of bicycle rides rose by 35 per cent. 

No doubt, Bern and Bangalore are two very different cities. One cannot really compare them, or copy-paste solutions. That said, I do believe that bicycles as an alternate mobility solution has a lot of potential in Bengaluru. In fact, there is already a growing bicycle community in town. People’s response to initiatives like the #bicycletowork challenge that took place early last year, is an illustration of how strong this community is. On a policy-level, Karnataka’s Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has published for consultation a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), which advocates for exclusive bicycle lanes and bike-sharing hubs, also as way to ensure last-mile connectivity. Hence, is Bengaluru poised to become the bicycle capital of India? 

Solution: Like with any plan, proper implementation and support of the local communities will be key. To facilitate this, an ambitious pilot project could lead the way. Like Church Street was redesigned and serves as an exemplary model for a pedestrian-friendly (hopefully soon car-free) zone, why don’t some neighbourhood associations join their forces to create the first officially designated bicycle-friendly neighbourhood of Bangalore? 

(The author is the CEO and Consul General, swissnex India and Consulate General of Switzerland)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Cycling Sebastien Hug
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp