STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Chords of change

The pandemic has knocked many on its way, but particularly hit is the world of artistes, DJs and musicians.

Published: 23rd May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

The pandemic has knocked many on its way, but particularly hit is the world of artistes, DJs and musicians. Behind the energetic online performances that artistes are pulling off during the lockdown is the looming worry of the days ahead. While many have resorted to social media, some like Hindustani classical vocal ist Samarth Nagarkar have taken a different route. He has launched a page on Patreon (a website for artistes to earn a monthly income by providing exclusive perks to their subscribers) to provide entertainment, music education, and build a community.

In fact, Nagarkar was one of the first Indian classical musicians to use this platform, which is otherwise used by video creators and filmmakers. Nagarkar started the year with nine concerts and two workshops across eight cities in India in January. In February, his concerts in New York, Houston, Austin and Vancouver were cancelled due to the pandemic and since then, everything has been on hold. “This change of circumstances has brought about new challenges. This is highlighted in a niche area like Indian classical music, which is already mired in a web of complex issues such as skewed demand supply equations, organisations exploiting musicians and artistes trying to stay visible and relevant.

While most musicians have resorted to posting free and live concerts on Facebook and You- Tube, I decided to come up with a solution that could actually make a difference to classical music,” says the Bengalurean, who currently lives in New Jersey. On Patreon, Nagarkar has set up several tiers, each coming with increasing levels of access to offerings, including playlist recommendations, podcast style video (vodcasts) that explain fundamental concepts of classical music, guided listening, live Q&A sessions, access to his unpublished concert recordings, among others. Higher slabs offer private concerts, mentorship, and bonus videos on interdisciplinary arts.

Launched about two weeks ago, his channel now has 50 subscribers. The biggest challenge has been impressing people about the idea of paying for the arts. “While most people understand the value of art and enjoy it, they do not realise it is also imperative to pay the artistes. There is an expectation that artistes should provide their art as free entertainment or as ‘seva’. And if an artiste tries to find monetisation avenues, they are branded as ‘money-minded’.

I hope we learn to separate the musicians’ spiritual endeavour from their basic need to pay bills,” he says. He adds that classical music is perceived as a serious, ancient art. “It is a contemporary art form and can be a lot of fun once you understand some basic fundamentals. I hope to achieve that outreach through the use of technology,” he explains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp