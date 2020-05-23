Congress goes to EC over panchayat polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KPCC has urged the Election Commission to hold gram panchayat polls in the state as scheduled. A delegation of party leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to State Election Commissioner (SEC) B Basavaraju in this regard.

The party voiced its concerns over the state government mulling administrative committees instead of holding the polls, and requested the State Election Commission not to defer polls or “yield to government’s pressure”.

“The tenure of almost 6,024 gram panchayats will end in June-July, but the SEC has not initiated the process of announcing elections,” said the petition., adding that the delay may jeopardise the decentralised democratic set-up at gram panchayat level.

