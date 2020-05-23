Cut in EPF contribution notified

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the reduction in the statutory contribution to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) to 10 per cent from 12 per cent for three months till July. The reduction in EPF contribution is expected to impact 4.3 crore employees and employers of 6.5 lakh establishments and infuse liquidity of Rs 6,750 crore. However, it is not applicable to central and state public sector enterprises. The reduction in EPF contribution announced by the union government means employees will have a higher take-home pay and the employers’ liability would be reduced by 2% of the wages given to employees.