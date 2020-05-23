Fake doctor asks couple for Rs 25k to escape from quarantine centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple in quarantine helped the police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) unearth a scam recently. The couple were quarantined in a hotel in Gandhinagar when a man, who claimed he was a doctor, approached them and asked them to pay Rs 25,000 to escape quarantine and medical tests. The couple informed the hotel staffers who spoke to BBMP health officials.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr Nanda B Y, BBMP health officer, Gandhinagar, police filed a case against the 56-year-old man who demanded the money. The accused is Krishnegowda, a resident of Byatarayapnapura. According to the police, he sneaked into the hotel by claiming he was a doctor. He told the couple that they need not pay Rs 27,600 as rent to the hotel.

They can pay him Rs 25,000 instead and escape. The couple approached the hotel staffers who in turn approached the BBMP officials. However, Krishnegowda fled by then, the complaint stated. The police said that they were still looking for the accused. Around 70 people who had come from Delhi have been quarantined at the said hotel.