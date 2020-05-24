Bengaluru-based violinist becomes vocal against corporates for asking free services from musicians

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exposure doesn’t pay bills' is what up and coming artistes retort when they are asked to play pro bono. But this is something renowned classical musicians have also been facing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a time when artistes have found themselves in a precarious financial position, this hasn’t gone down well with many. Taking up the issue, violinist-composer Dr Jyotsna Srikanth, who is also the artistic director of London International Arts Festival, has lashed out on social media against corporates and event management companies for asking artistes to play for free.

"They want to either promote their own page or ask us to perform as part of a recreational activity for their employees. They even refuse to include a digital tip-jar where the viewers can contribute as per their wish to the artiste," says the medical doctor-turned-musician who has also played the violin for nearly 300 films under music directors like Ilaiyaraaja.

Srikanth recalls how two weeks ago, she was invited to perform by an organisation for their members and she asked them to include a tip jar. "They agreed. But five minutes before going live, they said it should be a free performance. Is this fair? If this is happening to senior musicians, what about upcoming ones?," she wonders.

According to Manasi Prasad, classical vocalist and museum director, Indian Music Experience, this expectation to perform free for exposure existed even earlier, and has only amplified now. "The idea began during the lockdown when we thought this would encourage people to stay indoors. But now it seems the assumption is that free online concerts will continue indefinitely," says Prasad, who points out that while some artistes are uncomfortable with the idea of tip jars, seeing it as a compromise on dignity, it could benefit others.

"If the artiste is comfortable with it, then it should be considered," she asserts. While musician Praveen D Rao has heard of these instances, he looks at it differently. "For many, this is the only source of livelihood. Until now, online concerts were a small part of a musician’s life. I feel these shows are a trial run for bigger concerts. For instance, there was an online show recently where 49 artistes performed, and this was to be showcased to sponsors for a bigger festival in August," he says.