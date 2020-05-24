STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Casting a spell

Sneha Kalra has always liked listening to podcasts but has found a newfound love for aural content in Kannada.

Published: 24th May 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sneha Kalra has always liked listening to podcasts but has found a newfound love for aural content in Kannada. She has been listening to it while doing house chores during the lockdown. “It’s a good way for me to brush up my language too,” says the homemaker, who listens to at least one episode of different podcasts every day. Kalra isn’t the only one tuning in to Kannada podcasts now. Recently, a city-based digital publication house, MyLang Books, was launched, with the aim to bring out high-quality ebooks and audio books in Kannada.

According to Pavan Srinath, who hosts the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast with Ganesh Chakravarthi and Surya Prakash BS, his work has seen steady growth since its launch in December 2018. “We now have tens of thousands of listeners every month,” he says. City-based gaatha story, which produces the Baalgaatha podcast, launched the Kannada edition of their bedtime stories for children last year. Listenership grew from 5,000 to 30,000 in just 20 episodes.  

According to Srinath, 2019 was when Indian podcasting came into its own, after media houses, think tanks, independent podcasters and others started investing in it. “It was also the year you could get the Google Podcasts App natively installed on android smartphones. Spotify also arrived in India last year,” he explains. Agrees Amar Deshpande, co-founder, gaatha story whose venture was launched in 2016. They waited for three years before dipping their toes in Kannada, Telegu and Gujarathi aural content. “We just had to wait for the right enabling ecosystem of narrators and script and audio editors,” points out Deshpande, who explains that finding a narrator with the right accent takes time. 

Though the number of Kannada podcasts is still few, creators are not holding out when it comes to experimenting with genres. While gaatha story’s Baalgatha caters to children’s folktales, Srinath’s Thale-Harate brings about “rich conversations in Kannada about topics generally reserved in English.” For example, some episodes have had discussions, going beyond an hour, on issues like coronavirus biology, diagnostics and drug development. On the other hand, Karma is a Witch by Prathidhwani is a 3D horror-suspense-thriller in Kannada and Hindi. 

It is this diversity that Chethan Narayanaswamy thinks is drawing people towards podcasts. The Prathidhwani proprietor says, “People want passive content to consume while doing other tasks.” Agrees Sharath Kumar, who is associated with Nallikayi podcast, who adds, “There is no dearth of Kannada listeners. You just have to offer the content.” Most creators agree that podcasting in Kannada has a long way to go, but the future seems bright. While the same episode in English and Kannada sees 5,000 downloads each, it’s the latter that gains more engagement, says Srinath. He adds, “The English one will have 5-10 comments but Kannada will have 30. If we miss an episode, people enquire what happened. This makes it a very fulfilling experience for us.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp