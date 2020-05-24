FIR against Sonia Gandhi: Nalin Kumar Kateel slams Congress for campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel urged the BS Yediyurappa government not to withdraw the FIR against AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi “at any cost”, the social media team of the BJP’s state unit attacked the Congress. The BJP’s social media team put out a series of tweets under the hashtag #FIRPeCharchaWithSonia which were promoted by BJP supporters questioning the Congress’ demand.

“10 Janpath LOYALIST @DKShivakumar met CM & requested Him to withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi. If Our President @JPNadda can legally fight case filed by @INCIndia for a truthful tweet by BJP IT Cell Chief, shouldn’t MOTHER Sonia face the law for her lies?,” said one of the tweets by a BJP Twitter handle. The aggressive push not to withdraw the FIR comes after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured a Congress delegation led by DK Shivakumar that the FIR would be dropped.