One tests positive in JP Nagar apartment, panic sets in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of a well-known apartment complex in JP Nagar were in for a shock on Saturday morning when they received a message from the apartment association that a resident had turned Covidpositive and the BBMP would seal all the three blocks. It was later clarified that as per the new protocol, only three floors of the patient’s block would be treated as a containment zone and sealed. “We are still worried. There are many senior citizens, children and people with comorbidities living in the blocks and all of them access common areas.

We don’t know where all the patient might have walked,” said a resident, who didn’t want to be named. The patient was taken to Victoria Hospital, while the family members were taken for further tests. Apart from the family, the BBMP has asked the residents of all the flats on three floors to stay home and the floors would be treated as containment zones for 28 days. BBMP will sanitise the 200-metre area. “Residents in the containment zone can’t come out of their houses.

While essentials will be provided for 28 days, it is far too long to stay indoors,” lamented another resident. The residents were asked to send back maids, cooks and any other outsiders and banned all visitors. The association also requested the residents not to panic. “Only three floors in one block will be treated as a containment zone for the next 28 days. For others, life is regular but present guidelines will apply. Wearing mask is mandatory in common areas,” said the message from the association.