Bengaluru emerges Model City in Covid-19 management

BENGALURU: As the country struggles to contain Covid-19, Bengaluru and its health officials have earned praise. The Central Government has recognised Bengaluru as a model city in Covid-19 management. The city shares the crown with Jaipur, Indore and Chennai. While Bengaluru took the cue from Kerala in contact tracing, which they had done during Nipah and Covid-19, no city from Kerala was put on the privileged list.

The tech-capital was appreciated for the methods adopted in ensuring that the graph did not rise, by using technology to the optimum. Bengaluru was also appreciated on how the cases have been handled and the treatment methods. Government officials here are now sharing their success story with other cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ahmedabad. State Health Minister B Sriramulu was informed of this on Monday morning by the Centre. Bengaluru till Monday saw 274 positive cases with 149 discharges and nine deaths. The City has a population of 1.3 crore and the BBMP has created 23 containment zones

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, told The New Indian Express that Bengaluru was recognised because of the methods adopted to ensure the number of positive did not rise exponentially. “The Central Government noted the promptness in contact tracing and quick action to seal down areas where cases were reported. We start tracing primary and secondary contacts from four to five hours when a patient is found positive, this was appreciated,” he said.

Citing the example of Padarayanapura, BBMP officials said this slum was the first to be sealed. This stern decision ensured cases did not spread to other areas as had happened in Dharavi in Mumbai. “We also started testing primary and secondary contacts and even random sampling, even before the Centre made it a norm, which was recognised,” Akhtar said.

Special mention was given to the Sachidanand Committee which closely examines all cases and suggests the best treatment model. Early training disseminated by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to all health professionals was also appreciated.

The Centre also recognised Victoria Hospital as a role model for the treatment methods adopted, usage of ventilators, dividing Covid-19 and non-Covid patients. The hospital also ensured that the staffers treating patients did not leave the premises by providing them proper accommodation.

PRAISE FACTORS

Swift declaration of containment zones

Establishment of fever clinics and Covid-19 hospitals

Use of technology and field staff in contact tracing

Creating teams of medical experts for better treatment

Bengaluru followed Kerala model in contact tracing