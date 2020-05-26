COVID post: Bail plea of techie dismissed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the bail plea of a software professional who was arrested for urging people on social media to spread coronavirus in public.

The case was registered by the Electronic City Police against 38-year-old Mohammad Mujeeb, who used to work in a reputed IT company in the city when he was arrested. He allegedly has links with terror groups. Justice KS Mudagal dismissed the bail petition. Mujeeb was arrested on March 29.

Referring to the bail sought by the accused on the basis of fundamental right and personal liberty under Article 21 of the constitution, the judge referred the preamble of the constitution and observed that sovereignty, fraternity and integrity of India take precedence over Article 21. Therefore, it is not a fit case to grant bail and the petition is dismissed accordingly, the judge said.