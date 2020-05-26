E-learning soon in 22 govt schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government plans to introduce e-learning in 22 government schools in Malleswaram in association with the Shikshana Foundation.

“Our intention is to bring education in government schools on par with private institutions.,” Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Each school will have an audio-visual room with a smart board to teach subjects. Five students will share a laptop, he added.

Narayan said volunteers will teach music to interested students. Coaching will be provided on Saturdays to those interested in sports.

The medium of instruction is English in six government schools in Malleswaram. “We are planning to introduce English learning in another three schools in the near future,” he said.