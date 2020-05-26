Hampi’s digital makeover

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Magnificent landscapes and monuments from Hampi, laced with super moons; the ‘runner’ from Temple Run on a quest at the underground Shiva temple; Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark mounted on her horse against Vittala Temple; and Tangled’s Rapunzel letting her hair down from a watchtower at the Zanan enclosure. Nandita Baabu, a final year student at Measi Academy of Architecture, in Chennai, has woven a tapestry of whimsical narratives in her digital art series, Hampi Reimagined.

“Every composition has both fiction and facts,” says the artist, who dabbled in photomontage and photo-manipulation. Although Nandita started working on the series during the lockdown, the journey — of understanding the history of Hampi — started in 2018. During her internship back then, a group of interns embarked on a trip to Hampi as part of an on-field assignment.

“A stepwell from Gujarat; an Incan ziggurat-like platform which is known as the Mahanavami Dibba; watchtowers and free-standing mandapas, and Islamic style-influenced pavilions with foliated arches — the myriad complexes were surreal. The part I found most interesting was the planning of the city which had served as the Vijayanagara empire’s capital,” she says. “It was built in response to principles of Archaeoastronomy, wherein the architecture is aligned with planetary bodies,” she adds. She recalls the group’s guide sharing an anecdote about the mandapas that were used by the royal women while dancing. “They would be lit with lamps at night and muslin clothes covered the entrances.

Those outside could only see their silhouettes. It was enchanting,” she says.Nandita has been sharing the artworks on social media (@ pops_inks_les). “After coming across my works, photographer Amar Ramesh contacted me for a possible collaboration to document temples of Tamil Nadu through digital art. A lot of opportunities have come my way because of the series,” she says.