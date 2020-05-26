Hanging by a thread

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrity fashion designer Laxmi Krishna was thrilled to get back to her boutique in Padmanabhanagar after almost two months of lockdown. But now the experience is nothing short of a nightmare for her. While some businesses are limping back to normal, fashion designers like Krishna are still facing various issues. From sanitising garments after each trial to sourcing raw materials from cities under the lockdown, designers are an unhappy lot.

Krishna, who usually designs clothes for Sandalwood celebrities or television actors, says work right now mainly entails sanitising the clothes she has designed. “Clothes are personal and people want to consider different factors like colour, fitting and fabric,” she explains. But with the current scenario, customers won’t be given a trial unless they guarantee buying the garment and pay an advance. “I also give my dresses on rent. After each wear, I have to give the clothes for dry cleaning. With more washes, the delicate fabrics and embellishments are getting spoilt,” says Krishna, who has to bear the additional cost.

This time of the year would also normally see people thronging to designers for Eid shopping. But now, they have to be selective with customers. Reshma Kunhi, who has designed attire for A-listers, says appointments with her have become stricter now. “We have a chat about the occasion, design and colour on call, so that I can design according to their requirement,” says Kunhi.

As a sanitary measure, she then keeps the clothes in sunlight for 48 hours. Her biggest challenge, however, is sourcing raw materials. “I get my material from across the country, especially Mumbai and Surat. But since those cities are under lockdown, I can’t help but wait. I can’t even call my workers because I don’t have any work for them,”says Kunhi, who is currently working with 15 per cent workforce.

Her rental woes only add to the mix. With payments being stuck due to the pandemic, the designer requested her landlord to accept the rent in installments. “He denied my plea and asked me to vacate the place if I am not interested,” rues Kunhi. Desperate times call for desperate measures, which include putting out designs on discount or luring customers with additional free gifts. “I am making only 15 per cent of my earlier profit,” she says.