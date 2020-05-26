STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hanging by a thread

Fashion designers in Bengaluru speak to CE about their post-lockdown struggles, which include sanitising clothes after each trial and sourcing raw materials from cities under lockdown 

Published: 26th May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rachana Dashrath(right) trying out Laxmi Krishna’s creations, which also come with a designer facemask to complete the look.

Actor Rachana Dashrath(right) trying out Laxmi Krishna’s creations, which also come with a designer facemask to complete the look. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrity fashion designer Laxmi Krishna was thrilled to get back to her boutique in Padmanabhanagar after almost two months of lockdown. But now the experience is nothing short of a nightmare for her. While some businesses are limping back to normal, fashion designers like Krishna are still facing various issues. From sanitising garments after each trial to sourcing raw materials from cities under the lockdown, designers are an unhappy lot. 

Krishna, who usually designs clothes for Sandalwood celebrities or television actors, says work right now mainly entails sanitising the clothes she has designed. “Clothes are personal and people want to consider different factors like colour, fitting and fabric,” she explains. But with the current scenario, customers won’t be given a trial unless they guarantee buying the garment and pay an advance. “I also give my dresses on rent. After each wear, I have to give the clothes for dry cleaning. With more washes, the delicate fabrics and embellishments are getting spoilt,” says Krishna, who has to bear the additional cost. 

This time of the year would  also normally see people thronging to designers for Eid shopping. But now, they have to be selective with customers. Reshma Kunhi, who has designed attire for A-listers, says appointments with her have become stricter now. “We have a chat about the occasion, design and colour on call, so that I can design according to their requirement,” says Kunhi.

As a sanitary measure, she then keeps the clothes in sunlight for 48 hours. Her biggest challenge, however, is sourcing raw materials. “I get my material from across the country, especially Mumbai and Surat. But since those cities are under lockdown, I can’t help but wait. I can’t even call my workers because I don’t have any work for them,”says Kunhi, who is currently working with 15 per cent workforce.

Her rental woes only add to the mix. With payments being stuck due to the pandemic, the designer requested her landlord to accept the rent in installments. “He denied my plea and asked me to vacate the place if I am not interested,” rues Kunhi. Desperate times call for desperate measures, which include putting out designs on discount or luring customers with additional free gifts. “I am making only 15 per cent of my earlier profit,” she says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp