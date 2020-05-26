Pro-student organisations to CM: Cancel SSLC exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several prominent organisations sought cancellation of SSLC examinations this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Mattu Hasiru Sene, Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, All India Primary Teachers’ Federation, Karnataka State Retired Education Officers Association, Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, State Women’s Federation, All India Students Federation and 10 other organisations have written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressing their apprehension that the examinations could lead to the spread of Covid-19 among students and teachers.

The organisations said students can be promoted on the basis of their academic performances throughout the year, instead of through the examinations. They said 8.5 lakh students have enrolled for the examinations, scheduled to begin on June 25, requiring the services of 2.2 lakh officials. “These individuals would interact with their family members and pose the risk of spread of the infection,” they said in the letter.

They raised safety concerns as a number of examination centres are located in district headquarters, some of which are declared containment zones.On government guidelines that students and examiners would be scanned for fever, they said, “what if they consume fever-relieving pills before appearing for the examinations. In such a situation, fever might go undetected.”

The organisations also suggested that the question papers which have already been printed can be used for the board examinations next year.They also cautioned the government against creating another ‘chaotic’ situation with the SSLC examinations as in the case of migrant labourers.

Maintaining that the requirement of holding the examinations adhering to social distancing norms and the centralised evaluation process which alone will cost Rs 15-20 crore will cause a burden on the state exchequer.

Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar said the government has decided to conduct the exams only after a detailed analysis of the situation and keeping in mind the health of students. He said the pressure groups reserve the right to express their views.The SSLC Board director was not available for comments.