Quarantime cut to make space for others

BENGALURU: To accommodate a large number of people coming in from other states and countries, those who had earlier travelled by buses and trains and staying in quarantine facilities will be asked to leave.

Officials from the Health Department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are cutting short the quarantine period of people already under quarantine to make space for new ones. This will mean that those who have not undergone tests are also likely to be moved out, putting the general population at risk of Covid-19 infection.

“People who have completed 14 days or at least seven days of quarantine will be asked to leave to accommodate those coming in from other states and countries. Mostly those staying in hostels and budget hotels will be told to go as the number of train and bus passengers is higher than those coming by flights,” said a health department official.

Raghavendra V, who is under quarantine, said, “We have been staying at Ambedkar Hostel since May 17. Till now, our samples have not been taken. Twenty-one of us came from Delhi, and now we have been told that more people from Rajasthan will be brought here. Some of us have been asked to leave at the earliest, while the rest have been given two days.”

Mohsin A, who has completed seven days of quarantine at a hotel in Hanumantha Nagar, said, “No tests were done and no one took my details. All that the staff at the hotel where I was staying told me was that the government wants me to leave as I am not showing any symptoms. Quite strangely, the information was conveyed to me by the hotel staff and not health officials.”

Some of those staying in hostels have demanded that they be tested before being released, as they shared common facilities while under quarantine. “We have been making many calls to BBMP officials, but there has been no response. We are worried that we will spread the virus to others,” added Raghavendra.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar admitted that quarantine period is being revised because of space constraints. A meeting is being planned with the government to discuss the issue. As it is difficult to improve hostel facilities, the government is also wondering how to accommodate those coming in, he said.