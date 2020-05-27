STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flying high with ideas

Boutique travel agencies are now offering virtual experiential sessions conducted by local experts in other countries

Published: 27th May 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A tulip trail in the Netherlands put together by Active Holiday Company

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sound healing from an expert in Chiang Mai, cooking lessons from a Balinese home chef, and flamingo moves by a native in Spain. While Bengalureans formerly packed their bags to experiences such immersive sessions in different countries, the coronavirus outbreak has made boutique travel agencies re-invent the way they work. Garima Pande, co-founder-director of WanderingJane, that organises activity-based trips, says they’ve always worked in conjunction with local experts. So when the lockdown came into effect, many of them told her their struggles due to lack of tourists.

“Anticipating that travel will not be the same for 18-24 months, we asked them to send videos of them cooking or dancing. When those gained traction, we thought of figuring novel ways to tackle the changing travel landscape,” says Pande about the experiences which are priced between `299 and 899.  

If everything had gone on as per schedule, Seema Jaising would have launched her food experiences put together in a treasure-hunt format in various parts India this year-end. She is now working out logistics to see the feasibility of doing these virtually. “The idea is to find a guide who will take people on a virtual tour of places like Jayanagar, Malleswaram, MG Road and Koramangala. Maybe the guide could give a few clues, and the top people to guess the place would get a restaurant hamper,”  says the owner and founder of Che Experiences. 

WanderingJane is facilitating Balinese cooking classes by locals

Gauri Jayaram, founder of Active Holiday Company, which focuses on active and adventure holidays, has seen 100 per cent cancellations for this year’s bookings. “Our key destination is Europe for cycling and walking tours, most of which were scheduled from March to October. Now, one can only sit and wait since no strategy is really going to help change the demand in any way,” she says.  

While they have some bookings for marathons, though the fate of these events remains open-ended at this point, no one wants to commit to travel due to the uncertainty. “It’s unlikely that long-haul leisure travel will happen in 2020. It may even stretch into the first quarter of 2021,” says Jayaram, who feels a ‘pent-up demand’ once things open will help agencies get back on track. “The main thing is being able to tide through this current phase,” she says, adding that while the domestic sector may pick up sooner than international, her company’s expertise lies in the latter. “It will be hard for us to change our focus. The time and effort needed to build our competence will not make sense,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp