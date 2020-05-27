Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, claims lives of two women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds that lashed the city on Tuesday evening claimed the lives of two women. In one incident, 22-year-old Shilpa R, a resident of Ramanna Block in Lakshmidevi Nagar Ward, died in a wall collapse in Nandini Layout. The victim’s brother Dhanush escaped with minor injuries. Shilpa had recently joined a multi-national company.

A senior police officer said that at 6.30 pm, the duo was clearing water outside their shed when an under-construction wall of a neighbouring residence collapsed on them. Shilpa sustained severe head injuries and succumbed in a hospital.

Based on a complaint by the parents of the victim, Nandini Layout police have registered a case of negligence against house owner Mahesh as the wall was being constructed without any support structures.

In another incident, 45-year-old Hema, a resident of Begur, died after a tree fell on her due to the rain when she was riding her scooter. The incident occurred in Begur in Bommanahalli. Hema sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. There was waterlogging at several areas in the city like Majestic, KR Puram, Race course road, HSR layout, Ejipura and BTM layout 2nd stage.