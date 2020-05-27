Inter-state travel continues to push cases up in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded 101 positive cases on Tuesday, of which 82 are of those coming in from other states, while four had international travel history. Others are contacts of previous patients. While the total tally is 2,283, there have been 748 discharges too. Among the 82 patients with inter-state travel history, 48 are returnees from Maharashtra, 12 from Jharkhand, 21 from Tamil Nadu and one from Gujarat. Four travelled from Qatar. Even as cases have increased in the state, the positivity rate has remained at just 1%. “The state has tested over 2,28,914 samples from March 9 to May 26, of which we have detected 2,283 cases.

It shows that our positive rate is only 1 per cent,” Said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar. He pointed out that the total bed strength in the state is 28,686, of which until Tuesday 1,489 patients were in hospitals, with the bed occupancy rate to 5.1 per cent. Chitradurga was in the lead, recording 20 positive cases, all of whom returnees from Tamil Nadu. Yadgir was at the second spot with 14 cases, while Hassan had 13 cases.

All the positives in both districts were returnees from Maharastra. Even Belagavi recorded 13 cases, all of whom have returned from Jharkhand. Davanagere reported 11 cases, and of them, nine are contacts of previous patients, one a returnee from Gujarat and the other had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. Bidar had 10 cases, who were all returnees from Maharashtra. Vijayapura district had six positive cases and Udupi three, all of them returnees from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru Urban recorded two cases. One patient’s contact is being traced, while the other was a returnee from Tamil Nadu. Kolar had two cases, both contacts of previous patients. Three patients in Dakshina Kannada and one in Bagalkot travelled from Qatar. Raichur’s single patient had Influenza like Illness (ILI), while the contact tracing of one case in Ballari is still on . One case of Chikkaballapura is a returnee from Maharashtra. Kumar said that so far 1,09,000 people have been in institutional quarantine and 10,000 have been placed under home quarantine.