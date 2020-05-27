Kidwai finding it tough to cope with Covid test overload

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology is handling more samples for corona testing than its capacity and is finding it difficult to cope. Institute Director Dr C Ramachandra said, “We can test 800-1,000 samples per day, but are receiving close to 2,000 samples daily. The lab which has been outsourced to a private company, Bangalore Medical System, has two RT-PCR machines, one RNA extraction kit and other components that are required for the testing procedure.

We intend to get one more RNA extraction kit in the coming week.” An RT-PCR machine costs around Rs 70 lakh. In another week, the hospital intends to scale up their testing by 1,500 samples. “Apart from machines and equipment, the institute’s lab is also in need of manpower, data entry operators, lab technicians and microbiologists. For now, Kidwai has employed its own staff but in about two months, the private lab will have to bring in its own staff,” he added.

The Covid-19 test in Kidwai costs around Rs 1,550 per sample, even while the Karnataka government has fixed it at Rs 2,250. At present, the institute follows the pooling method of sample testing, where a maximum of five samples are tested at once. If negative, all samples are neg at ive. But if positive,each of the samples have to be tested again.

All cancer patients who are admitted in the hospital have been tested for Covid-19 and only those who are negative are allowed to remain admitted. While earlier the hospital had 1,500 admissions, it now has around 500 patients. If the patient load increases, it will be difficult to maintain social distancing in the general ward, the director said.