Pooch perfect 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao inaugurated a newly-upgraded dog activity park at Koramangala CAR Ground on Tuesday morning. The park has been upgraded under the guidance of the commissioner and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR (South) and ACP Ninga Reddy Patil. During the event, Rao stressed on the role the dog squad plays in the detection of explosives, drugs and detection at the scene of crime.

He added that as many as 50 dogs would be adopted and inducted in the dog squad at a cost of `2.5 crore to strengthen the state police force. Also present was Amrut Hiranya, also known as ‘Dog Guru’ a dog psychologist who is also the advisor to the police department. According to Hiranya, the 40 feet by 40 feet (approximately) park aims at helping dogs improve their agility.

It includes exercises like running through steps, tunnels, balancing at heights of 6-10 feet, weaving through poles, jumping through rings, etc. “These exercises are very important for working dogs, especially police dogs,” he said. For example, going through tunnels can prepare them for situations wherein they need to check AC ducts for drug detection, weaving through poles can teach them how to navigate a crowded gathering to catch a dacoit or make their way through people’s legs, etc. During the event, police dogs showcased state-of-the-art techniques such as vehicle hijacking, explosives and drug detection and anti-terrorist and Naxal warfare activities.