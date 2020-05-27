SSLC student taken in by school, will get textbooks to study

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the students who lost their possessions in the fire that consumed the slum in Lingarajapuram a month ago, was an SSLC student who lost all his books and paraphernalia required for his Board exams. On Tuesday, the student who was still found in the slum, was given accommodation, food and books at his school, to prepare for the examination.

“He is an exceptionally bright boy and has been taken in by the nuns who are administrators of Jyoti High School, where he studies. He will be given food, accommodation and also books, and will also write his examination here,” Block Education Officer Krishna told TNIE.A Class 12 student will be answering his Board examination from his hometown Raichur, as per the education department official.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has approached the education and police departments about the rights of children living in the Lingarajapuram slum. After nearly a month of losing their homes to the fire, children up to the age of 18 have some hope of getting financial assistance.

The KSCPCR is now seeking from the state, monthly sponsorship under the Juvenile Justice Act. There are about 50 students below the age of 18, who will be included into the provision that gives monthly sponsorship of Rs 1,000 to children under its care.

Change In exam centre

While the dates to apply for a change in exam centre comes to a close, Pre University Education director M Kanagavalli told TNIE on Tuesday that roughly 15,000 students have opted for a change in examination centre.

