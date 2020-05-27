STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SSLC student taken in by school, will get textbooks to study

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has approached the education and police departments about the rights of children living in the Lingarajapuram slum.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the students who lost their possessions in the fire that consumed the slum in Lingarajapuram a month ago, was an SSLC student who lost all his books and paraphernalia required for his Board exams. On Tuesday, the student who was still found in the slum, was given accommodation, food and books at his school, to prepare for the examination.

“He is an exceptionally bright boy and has been taken in by the nuns who are administrators of Jyoti High School, where he studies. He will be given food, accommodation and also books, and will also write his examination here,” Block Education Officer Krishna told TNIE.A Class 12 student will be answering his Board examination from his hometown Raichur, as per the education department official.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has approached the education and police departments about the rights of children living in the Lingarajapuram slum. After nearly a month of losing their homes to the fire, children up to the age of 18 have some hope of getting financial assistance. 

The KSCPCR is now seeking from the state, monthly sponsorship under the Juvenile Justice Act.  There are about 50 students below the age of 18, who will be included into the provision that gives monthly sponsorship of Rs 1,000 to children under its care.

Change In exam centre
While the dates to apply for a change in exam centre comes to a close, Pre University Education director M Kanagavalli told TNIE on Tuesday that roughly 15,000 students have opted for a change in examination centre. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp