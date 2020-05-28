BBMP prepares for monsoon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With thunderstorms lashing the city in the past two days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — bogged down with Covid duty — has begun to prepare for the monsoon which is predicted to arrive in Kerala in the first week of June.

At the last review meeting, directions were issued to Bescom, BWSSB, and the BBMP to work in a coordinated manner. The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the BBMP to submit its monsoon preparedness plan, keeping in mind the Covid situation, by the end of May.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar told TNIE that around 70 people have been hired in lake, major roads and projects sections. BBMP has also begun to identify government and private educational institutions to house flood-affected people.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said unused community halls will be used as relief centres. Staff have been divided into teams for Covid and monsoon works. Zonal commissioners have been instructed to attend to complaints regarding waterlogging and fallen trees as and when they are reported, he added.

An uprooted tree falls on a car in Malleswaram, following heavy rains in the city on Wednesday | Pandarinath B

In the last three days, the BBMP control room has received over 120 complaints, 90 per cent of which, pertain to fallen trees. Complaints about waterlogging are fewer in number this year, as it mostly occurs after 7pm when people are indoors due to lockdown restrictions, officials say.

City receives 17.6 mm rain

Bengaluru received 17.6 mm rainfall till 5.30pm on Wednesday, according to IMD data. The BBMP control room received complaints about trees fallen on an autorickshaw and a car in Kadu Malleswara. Residents of Sankey Road, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Gandhinagar, JP Nagar 2nd phase, and Jayanagar 4th T Block, also complained about fallen trees.

Leaky pipe ends up flooding Metro stn

Heavy rains on Wednesday resulted in the flooding of Goraguntepalya Metro station for some time. A joint in a pipe that was meant to hold rainwater, was loose. The water was cleared from in a few hours. Chief Public Relations Officer Y L Chavan said it has been repaired now.

37 dead in state since April 1

As many as 37 people have died and 1,156 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents in the state since April 1. The disaster management cell of revenue department said the rain damaged crops on 36,078 hectares during the period. Six people died in Belagavi district, four each in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura and two in Bengaluru Urban.