Lens on lifestyle 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lockdown talk often revolves around food, fitness and lifestyle. And this brings many to the question that they’ve been asking more than ever – their lifestyle. To open up dialogue about this, Naveen Vasudevan is organising ‘The New Emergence Film Festival’, from May 30. The eight-week festival will include 8-12 films, including Economics of Happiness, Healing Forests of India, and Freedom Ahead, which viewers watch according to their convenience and then ‘meet’ on Zoom once a week to discuss whether it evoked or provoked them.

“We’re not looking at intellectual conversations, instead we look at larger issues, from our life and ways. We explore what we have learnt from the film’s subject,” says Vasudevan, who lives in Auroville, and has been conducting sessions in Bengaluru in the past. In this edition, which is being done in association with Lahe Lahe, Vasudevan, along with the participants, will examine the current ways of life, economy, society, foundational values, all of which has come to the fore with the pandemic.

For instance, Economics of Happiness focuses on local living, which gives rise to questions such as eating local, place-based education, or even the kind of entertainment one consumes, whether it supports local work or if it is simply a global monoculture. “It’s not about narrowing down to the extent that we will not look at anything global. It’s also about learning about global practices and finding a balance,” says the leadership facilitator who has previously organised offline film festivals.

Another film, called Healing Forests of India, gets people thinking about their life in a concrete jungle, and how to regrow their connection with nature given the constraints. “Clearly we are at an important moment in human history, where we are faced with fundamental questions on who we are as a species and our way of life going forward as modern civilization. We hope to create a space of contemplation and dialogue over some of these central questions we are faced with. These films don’t just raise questions about current way of life but also offer new directions of hope,” he says.